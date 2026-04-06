Blondie remembers drummer Clem Burke on 1-year anniversary of his death

Drummer Clem Burke of Blondie performs onstage at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Blondie is remembering their late drummer Clem Burke on the one-year anniversary of his death at age 70.

“It is difficult to believe a year has passed… there is a hole in our hearts. Yet his energy lives on—vibrant, resonating in ways we can’t fully understand,” the band wrote on social media alongside a picture of Burke. “You are deeply missed, @clem.burke.”

Blondie announced Burke’s death on April 7, 2025, revealing that he passed away “following a private battle with cancer.”

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” read the announcement from Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein. “Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Burke, born Clement Anthony Bozewski, joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after they formed in New York City. He appeared on all of their records, the last one being 2017’s Pollinator. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Blondie in 2006.

Blondie is expected to release a new album, High Noon, in 2026. Stein has said that Burke played on the album.