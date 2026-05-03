Blondie’s Debbie Harry makes surprise ‘Saturday Night Live’ appearance

Debbie Harry attends the New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on May 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer turned up to introduce host and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo’s first performance of the night: her latest single, “drop dead.” Her second performance, of the unreleased track “begged,” was introduced by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

Harry also returned at the end of the show for the final good nights, wearing a T-shirt that read “Rodrigo 1”

This isn’t the first time Harry has appeared on SNL. In January of 1987 she was the musical guest as a solo artist. With Blondie, she was the musical guest back in October of 1979.

Blondie is expected to release a new album, High Noon, this year. So far they have not revealed any details of the project.