Bob Dylan adds more US dates to his 2026 tour

Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)

Bob Dylan has added some more dates to his 2026 North American tour.

The rocker has added seven new shows to his schedule, happening in June and July in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin and New Braunfels, Texas; Rogers, Arkansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Shakopee, Minnesota; and Chicago, Illinois.

Tickets for all new dates go on sale Friday.

Dylan launched the latest North American leg of his tour on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. His next show is Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The tour is currently set to wrap with two nights in Vienna, Virginia, July 24 and 25.

A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.