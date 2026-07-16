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Rev Rock Report

Bob Dylan announces European and UK tour dates

todayJuly 16, 2026

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Musician Bob Dylan Performs onstage during the 37th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Bob Dylan doesn’t appear to be taking a break from the road anytime soon.

The 85-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a set of fall tour dates that will take him to Europe and the U.K.

The European leg of the tour begins Oct. 17 in Oslo, Norway, and includes stops in Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and Italy before wrapping Nov. 22 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The tour then hits the U.K. starting Nov. 25 in Bournemouth, England, and wraps with five nights at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Dec. 1-8.

Tickets for all shows go on sale July 22.

Dylan’s last tour of Europe and the U.K. took place in fall 2025.

Dylan is currently on a North American tour that hits Boston on Thursday. The tour wraps Aug. 1 in Nashville.
A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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