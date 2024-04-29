AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Bon Jovi calls Shania Twain his “spirit sister” in vocal troubles

todayApril 29, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Medical problems make strange bedfellows.

Jon Bon Jovi tells People that none other than Shania Twain has been a huge support system for him amid his vocal issues, for which he had surgery in 2022. It turns out Shania not only had the same surgery to correct her vocal issues, but even used the same doctor.

“She’s been my spirit sister in this,” Jon tells People. “She’s the only other one I’ve known that’s ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press.”

“Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I’d be out there a lot sooner than I have been,” Jon adds. “She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.’ And so, I couldn’t wait to get the operation.”

Jon and Shania reunited during his MusiCares Person of the Year tribute in February; she sang a cover of the Bon Jovi hit “Bed of Roses” at the event. 

Bon Jovi’s new album, Forever, comes out June 7.  As for live shows, Jon says he’s trying to build his voice back up to where he can sing two-and-a-half hours per night, four nights a week. 

“Every day is the recovery process,” he says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%