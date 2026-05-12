Bonnie Tyler’s rep shoots down rumors regarding her health

Bonnie Tyler performs in concert at Gran Teatro CaixaBank Príncipe Pío on September 28, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns)

Bonnie Tyler’s rep is shooting down recent reports regarding her health.

“As of this morning Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however her Doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery,” reads the statement provided to ABC Audio. “Bonnie’s family are very disappointed at the many lurid and untrue rumours now circulating in the media and would like to make it clear that Liberto Mealha does not represent them in any way whatsoever and is not in contact with them regarding Bonnie.”

Tyler’s rep previously confirmed that doctors had put the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer in a medically induced coma to aid in her recovery from intestinal surgery. Liberto Mealha is reportedly a friend of the singer who’s been talking to the media, including the Portuguese paper Correio da Manha that reported 74-year-old Tyler had gone into cardiac arrest when doctors tried to take her out of the coma.

“When there is any further news of Bonnie’s condition then we will issue another statement, but ask that the media cease to speculate or publish wild rumours, which simply serve to upset her family, friends, and many fans, and ask again for privacy and decency at this difficult time,” Tyler’s rep adds.

Tyler, known for her husky voice, rose to fame in the late ’70s and early ’80s. She had her first big hit with with 1977’s “It’s a Heartache,” which peaked at #3 in the U.S. and #4 in the U.K. But it was the 1983 hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” that launched her career to superstardom, with the track spending four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.