Boy, 2, dies after bounce house carried away by wind gusts

todayApril 30, 2024

avid_creative/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 2-year-old boy was killed and another child was injured when a strong gust of wind sent a bounce house they were playing in flying into the neighboring lot, according to police.

Authorities from the Pinal County Sheriff officials say they were called at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday to a residence on W. Rosemead Drive and N. Bel Air Road outside of Casa Grande, Arizona, according to the police statement detailing the incident.

“That afternoon, several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it airborne into the neighboring lot,” Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said. “A two-year-old child was transported to the hospital where he passed away. A second child received non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to the hospital for care.”

The boy, who currently remains unnamed, was transported to a local hospital where he died while the other child was found to have non-life-threatening injuries.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family,” police said.

Police say that the incident appears to be a “tragic accident” but an investigation into what caused it is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

