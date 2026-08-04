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Buck Country Music News

Brian Kelley’s bringing ‘Coral Beats’ to beach season

todayAugust 4, 2026

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Brian Kelley’s ‘Coral Beats’ (Nashville South Records)

Brian Kelley’s new album, Coral Beats, will wash up on shore Aug. 14. 

The new set features Niko Moon on “B-Y-O-Beach,” which came out in April, along with a remix of “Jimmy Buffett Summer,” plus the original, which arrived in July.

ERNEST guests on album opener “Palms and Pines,” while Wheeland Brothers join “Waves Roll In” and CHXNDLER collabs on “Beach Bar.” 

Coral Beats is the follow-up to 2025’s Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One

Here’s its complete track listing: 
“Palms And Pines (with ERNEST)”
“Bike With No Hands”
“Waves Roll In (with Wheeland Brothers)”
“Low Tide High”
“Beach Bar ft. CHXNDLER”
“1000 Islands”
“Tropical”
“B-Y-O-Beach (with Niko Moon)”
“Jimmy Buffett Summer”
“Jimmy Buffett Summer – Remix”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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