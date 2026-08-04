Brian Kelley’s bringing ‘Coral Beats’ to beach season

Brian Kelley’s ‘Coral Beats’ (Nashville South Records)

Brian Kelley’s new album, Coral Beats, will wash up on shore Aug. 14.

The new set features Niko Moon on “B-Y-O-Beach,” which came out in April, along with a remix of “Jimmy Buffett Summer,” plus the original, which arrived in July.

ERNEST guests on album opener “Palms and Pines,” while Wheeland Brothers join “Waves Roll In” and CHXNDLER collabs on “Beach Bar.”