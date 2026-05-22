Britney Spears arrest shown in police dashcam video

AD

New footage obtained by ABC News shows Britney Spears being arrested in March after police said she failed a sobriety test.

Spears was arrested March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs after California Highway Patrol responded to reports of an erratic driver.

In one video, officers are seen conducting a field sobriety test on Spears and handcuffing her before placing her in the back of a highway patrol vehicle.

Spears can also be heard in the video telling officers, “I am OK though, sir. I’ve already done my evaluation, you did the eye test — you did a million tests, I don’t want to do any more tests. I want to get in my car and I want to go.”

Newly released police records also revealed new details from the arrest. In the DUI report, when officers found Spears, they “detected the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage from inside” her vehicle, they wrote in the report.

Spears told officers she had one mimosa when she woke up hours before the stop, according to the report. She allegedly said, “I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I’m an angel.”

The report added that Spears’ eyes were “red and watery, and her pupils were dilated.” Officers reported that when they initially asked her to exit her vehicle, she refused, but she finally agreed after “10 minutes of speaking” to her. They also noted that her “speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers.”

When officers were going through her vehicle, a bottle of pills labeled “Adderall” that were not prescribed to Spears were found, according to police. Officers also found an empty wine glass in the cup holder.

According to the report, police took Spears to the California Highway Patrol Moorpark Office for a Drug Recognition Evaluation, then transported her to Los Robles Medical Center for a blood draw.

Officers noted that Spears attempted to delay the blood draw by going to the restroom where she was observed by officers as being “argumentative and belligerent,” according to the report. After agreeing to a chemical blood test, Spears was then transported to Ventura County Jail where she was booked for a drug and alcohol DUI.

ABC News has reached out to representatives of Spears for comment.

Spears previously pleaded guilty on May 4 to reckless driving and was sentenced to one day in jail, which she already served.

The 44-year-old singer was also sentenced to three months of an alcohol education program, including weekly visits with a psychologist and twice-monthly visits with a psychiatrist. She is also required to pay a $571 fine and undergo chemical tests at any time at the request of police.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office in California initially charged Spears with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

Following her arrest, a representative for Spears said that she voluntarily checked herself into a facility. Representatives for the singer also shared a statement with ABC News at the time and called her behavior “an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” the statement added. “Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”