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Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen catches Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour at Madison Square Garden

todayJuly 15, 2026

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Bruce Springsteen and Honoree Jon Bon Jovi perform during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bon Jovi’s Forever Tour is bringing out the celebs.

After Paul McCartney showed up to take in the New Jersey band’s second night at Madison Square Garden on July 9, fellow Garden State rocker Bruce Springsteen was there to catch night four on Tuesday.

Jon Bon Jovi posted backstage photos of the band with The Boss. Like the band did with photos of McCartney, Jon captioned the Instagram post, “Did This really happen? Yes, it did.”

Bon Jovi has five more nights at Madison Square Garden, with the next show on Thursday. The Forever Tour then heads to the U.K. for shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, before wrapping the tour with three nights in London.

And for fans who didn’t make it to MSG to see the shows, it seems they will eventually get to at least listen to them. The Bon Jovi website reveals that live recordings of the MSG shows, as well as shows from the Bon Jovi archives, are “coming soon.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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