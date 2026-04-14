Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and more set for ‘Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us’ concerts

(L-R) Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are among the artists set to perform at the two-night concert event Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us, put on by the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

The concert event, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, will take place June 4 and 5 at the OceanFirst Bank Center on the Monmouth campus and will have the artists performing “landmark songs” from American music history in a variety of musical genres.

Other artists on the bill include Jackson Browne, Gary Clark Jr., Kenny Chesney, Rosanne Cash, Dropkick Murphys, Darlene Love, Nils Lofgren, Stevie Van Zandt, Public Enemy, Mavis Staples and Dion, with The Disciples of Soul serving as the house band.

“Music America: The Songs that Shaped Us is a journey through American music history,” said Robert Santelli, executive director of the Springsteen Center and the concerts’ executive producer. “The concerts reflect everything the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music stands for: the power of music to bring people together, the rich and diverse treasury of American music as a mirror of our national culture, and the inspiration to think about our shared history in these divisive times.”

The concerts will take place just days ahead of the official opening of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on June 7.

Tickets for both shows go on sale April 21 at 12 p.m. ET at springsteencenter.org.