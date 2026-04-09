AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen makes ‘Forbes’’ new Self-Made 250 list

todayApril 9, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/(Disney/Randy Holmes)

Bruce Springsteen is one of several musicians to make Forbes’ new Self-Made 250 list, spotlighting influential Americans in entertainment, business, sports and more who have built their own success.

The list is being released in conjunction with America’s 250th anniversary, with the mag noting that its ranking “encompasses financial success, obstacles overcome and enduring impact.”

With that in mind, The Boss lands at #60 on the list, with Barbra Streisand at #65, Stevie Wonder at #69 and Cher at #130.

Oprah Winfrey tops the list, which also includes such famous celebrities as Dolly Parton, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mariah Carey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Whoopi Goldberg, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Brandi Carlile, Tracy Chapman and Eminem.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%