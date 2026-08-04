Bryan Adams announces new Las Vegas Bare Bones acoustic shows

Bryan Adams speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, November, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Bryan Adams is headed back to Las Vegas this fall.

The “Summer of ‘69” rocker has announced a new set of Bare Bones acoustic residency shows at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. Adams is set to play five new shows, running from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Adams was last at the Wynn for five Bare Bones shows back in June.

Adams is currently on a North American tour that hits Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. U.S. shows wrap Aug. 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, followed by a tour of his native Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.