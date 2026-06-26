Bryan Adams celebrating Canada Day with new song about Canada

Bryan Adams speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, November, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Looks like Bryan Adams is getting ready to release a very Canada-centric song on Canada Day.

The Canadian rocker revealed on Instagram that he’ll be dropping the tune “The 51st State” on July 1, which marks Canada’s national holiday.

The title appears to be a reference to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Canada should become part of the United States, but don’t think Adams is suggesting he wants that to happen. In the caption of his announcement, he clearly states it’s something “We’ll never be.”

There’s no word on whether the song is part of a future Bryan Adams album or just a standalone single. He released his last studio album, Roll With The Punches, in August.

Adams is currently on a European tour and plays Herceg Novi, Montenegro, on Friday. His tour returns to the North America on July 24 with a show in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.