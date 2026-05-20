‘Burning Down the House’: David Byrne performs Talking Heads classic with Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and musical guest David Byrne during Tuesday’s May 19, 2026 show. (Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

As Stephen Colbert gets ready to sign off The Late Show, he enlisted Talking Heads frontman David Byrne to help him with his sendoff.

Byrne appeared on Colbert’s Tuesday night show for a special performance of the Talking Heads classic “Burning Down the House.” Midway through the song, Byrne, dressed all in blue, was joined by musicians and dancers all dressed in similar blue outfits, while screens in the background projected a raging fire.

The song ended with Colbert coming out in the same blue outfit, dancing along with the performers.

Colbert is in his final week of The Late Show, with Bruce Springsteen set to perform on Wednesday. Colbert will sign off The Late Show on Thursday; no guests for the finale have been revealed.

CBS announced in July 2025 that it was canceling The Late Show, noting the decision to end the late-night talker was a financial one. David Letterman launched The Late Show in 1993, and Colbert took over when Letterman left in 2015.