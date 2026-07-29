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Buck Country Music News

Carly Pearce will be an ‘Honest Woman’ at the Opry

todayJuly 29, 2026

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Carly Pearce’s ‘Honest Woman’ (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)

A day after the release of her fifth studio album, Carly Pearce will debut its songs on country music’s most famous stage.

“I’m heading back to the Grand Ole Opry on August 29 to perform songs from Honest Woman for the very first time!” she announced on her socials Wednesday. “Might even bring along a few special guests.”

That’s not all, though. Those who pick up a copy of her album in The Opry Shop will gain access to an exclusive post-show performance and Q+A for themselves and a friend. 

“I can’t wait to celebrate this new era with y’all!” Carly added. 

Honest Woman features her current single, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” with Riley Green.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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