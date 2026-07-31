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Mike FM Music News

Carly Simon releases new ‘Comes in Waves’ track, ‘Peaches’

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Carly Simon, ‘Comes in Waves’ (Iris)

Carly Simon is offering up another preview of her upcoming album, Comes in Waves.

The latest is the single “Peaches,” which is now available via digital outlets. It is the second song she’s released from the album, following “Howl.”

“One day, I turned on the drum function and improvised ‘Peaches’ on the spot, which is the opposite way I usually compose music,” Simon said of the song’s origins. “The lesson here may be that underthinking a song can sometimes guide you down a strange, fearless road.”

According to Simon, “Peaches” is about “getting what you always wanted… and realizing you’d rather be home under the covers dreaming about these things.”

Comes in Waves, Simon’s first album of original music in 18 years, is due out Aug. 14. Her last album of new material was 2008’s This Kind of Love

Comes in Waves is available for preorder now.

The song release comes just days after Simon announced that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence, asking how I am and what I have been doing,” she said on July 27. “The truth is, I’ve been learning how to live with Parkinson’s disease.”

“Parkinson’s is different for everyone, and it can be unpredictable,” she added. “Some days I’m so tired I can’t get the day moving at all. On others, it gives me a little more room to move, think, work, and feel like myself.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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