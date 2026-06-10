Catch up with Scotty McCreery backstage at the Opry

Scotty McCreery’s ’15’ (Triple Tigers)

Even if you can’t be at the Grand Ole Opry for the 15th anniversary of Scotty McCreery’s debut on Thursday, you can catch up with him live backstage.

The “Bottle Rockets” hitmaker will perform and answer fan questions starting at 8 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive.

Of course, you’ll also be able to order autographed copies of his new collection, 15, which comes out July 17. It’ll be available on vinyl, CD and digitally.

15 collects nine hits and adds the four new tracks “Your Man” with Josh Turner, “Hello Darlin’,” “Why Me, Lord?” and “Been a Good Run” to Scotty’s catalog.