CBS to rebroadcast Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden following fan uproar

todayApril 15, 2024

Courtesy of CBS

Billy Joel fans will now have another chance to catch his CBS special, Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden. 

Fans were in an uproar after its original airing on Sunday, April 14, was not only delayed due to coverage of the Masters Tournament, but was cut short for local news programming, right in the middle of Joel’s signature tune, “Piano Man.” 

CBS has announced that “due to overwhelming demand from his legion of fans” it is rebroadcasting the special in its entirety on Friday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

“A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones,” CBS said in a statement. “We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song.” 

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden was a taped performance of Billy’s 100th residency show at the iconic New York venue. Joel’s due to wrap the residency on July 25, following his 150th show at MSG.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

