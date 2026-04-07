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Céline Dion adds six new shows to Paris residency

todayApril 7, 2026

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CELINE DION PARIS 2026 poster (Robin Galiegue)

Because you loved her, Céline Dion’s upcoming Paris residency just got bigger.

Due to “unprecedented demand,” she’s added six dates to her upcoming comeback in the City of Lights this fall: Sept. 18 and 25, and Oct. 2, 9, 16 and 17. The artist presale, open to preregistered fans, runs from Tuesday through Thursday at 5:59 a.m. ET. If you aren’t selected for that, you’ll be added to the waiting list. Alternately, you can try the Visa presale that starts April 8 at 4 a.m. ET.

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 will feature the Canadian icon performing over five weeks at Paris La Défense Arena starting Sept. 12.  It’s being designed by Willo Perron, who’s done everything from Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour.

Céline last performed a full concert on March 8, 2020; she was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A planned 2021 residency in Las Vegas never materialized due to her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, a rare condition that causes debilitating muscle spasms.

Céline choosing Paris as the city for her engagement is fitting: Her first public performance after revealing her diagnosis took place at the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Olympics. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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