Céline Dion expands Paris concert series to 2027

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 2027 poster (Robin Galiegue)

Céline Dion hasn’t sung one note of her Paris residency yet, but she’s already making plans to continue it into 2027.

She’s expanding her planned residency by 10 dates, which will take place in May of 2027 at Paris La Défense Arena. The residency, which will mark her first full concerts since 2020, gets underway Sept. 12 and will run through Oct. 17 of this year. The new dates are May 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29.

A select number of fans who registered for the original artist and venue presales but failed to get tickets the first time around will now get a dedicated sales window during which they’ll have another chance to purchase tickets. They’ll receive emails with instructions.

The artist presale for the new dates starts June 3 at 10 a.m. Central European Summer Time; the venue presale starts June 4 at the same time. Tickets and hotel packages will be available starting June 3 at the 10 a.m. CEST via eventtravel.com.

Céline’s choice of Paris as the city for her return to the stage is fitting: Her first public performance after revealing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis took place at the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Olympics.