Charles Kelley is ‘Driving and Listening to Music’ with a hitmaker from the ’80s

Charles Kelley’s ‘Driving and Listening to Music’ featuring Richard Marx (Southern Accent Entertainment)

Since Charles Kelley’s second solo album, Songs for a New Moon, was inspired by the ’80s, it only makes sense he’d check in with a friend who gave us hits like “Right Here Waiting,” “Hold on to the Nights” and “Satisfied” near the end of the decade.

Rewind to 2019 and Richard Marx was already turning out to support Charles and his Lady A bandmates Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood by guesting during the opening night of their Our Kind of Vegas residency at the Palms. By 2025, Charles was reaching out with another collaboration opportunity.

“I sent Richard the album and let him know if there was ever a song he wanted to sing on, to let me know,” Charles recalls. “He immediately said, ‘Driving and Listening to Music,’ and I was blown away.”

Fast forward to the album’s one-year anniversary, and Charles is celebrating with a new version of the song that features Richard.

“I really love the whole album. But something about the song ‘Driving and Listening to Music’ kept me playing it on repeat,” Richard says. “So when Charles asked if I’d be into collaborating on a track, I immediately thought of that one. Charles is one of the best singers out there and a great hang, as well. We had fun singing together. Total pleasure.”

The video for “Driving and Listening to Music” takes you into the studio with Charles and Richard as they record their new take on the song. You can check it out now on YouTube.