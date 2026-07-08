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National News

Child using computer shocked by electrical current after lightning strikes house: Authorities

todayJuly 8, 2026

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Authorities respond to a residence in Harris County, Texas, following a lightning strike, July 7, 2026. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

(HOUSTON, Texas) — A child was injured after lightning struck his Texas home and the electrical current traveled through the home’s wiring, shocking him while he used a computer, according to authorities. 

The incident occurred Tuesday in Cypress, a Houston suburb. The electrical current caused a small fire in the home’s attic, in addition to injuring the boy, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The 14-year-old was evaluated by emergency medical services personnel at the scene and was not transported to a hospital, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

The Cypress Creek Fire Department also responded, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing, Herman said.

The forecast for the Houston area on Tuesday called for isolated thunderstorms and showers.

Herman issued a safety warning following the incident, saying in a statement, “During thunderstorms, avoid using corded electronics and stay away from electrical wiring and plumbing, as lightning can travel through a home’s electrical system.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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