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Mike FM Music News

Classic Sheryl Crow, Counting Crows albums get the Vinylphyle treatment

todayJuly 24, 2026

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Sheryl Crow, ‘Sheryl Crow’ (UMe/uDiscover Music)

Fans of pristine-sounding vinyl have something to crow about.

Sheryl Crow’s 1996 self-titled sophomore album and Counting Crows’ 1993 debut August and Everything After are being reissued as part of Universal Music’s Vinylphyle series. These premium vinyls come with special packaging, new liner notes and rare archival images.

In the case of Sheryl’s Grammy-winning album — the follow up to her debut, Tuesday Night Music Club — this is the first time it’s ever appeared on vinyl in any format. The two-LP set features “If It Makes You Happy,” “Everyday is a Winding Road” and “A Change Would Do You Good.”

The Counting Crows’ album has also been remastered as a two-LP set, cut directly from the original analog tapes. The acclaimed release, which sold 7 million copies in the U.S., features “Mr. Jones,” “Round Here,” “Rain King” and “A Murder of One.”

You can preorder both of the records now at UDiscoverMusic.com; they ship on July 29.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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