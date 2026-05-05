Colorado braces for significant late-spring snowstorm

Snow potential on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — May is expected to feel like December in parts of Colorado as a significant snowstorm is forecast to hit the state on Tuesday, potentially providing a late-spring gift to its sagging snow totals.

Winter storm alerts are in place on Tuesday for parts of Colorado and neighboring Wyoming through Wednesday.

The Denver metropolitan area is expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The Mile High City is about 20 inches below average for snowfall this season.

Parts of the Central Rocky Mountains, which up to now have seen a record-low snowpack this season, could get 1 to 2 feet of snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The snowstorm comes a day after the temperature in Denver hit 75. On Tuesday, Denver is only expected to get into the lower 40s — about 30 degrees colder than on Monday.

Warm weather from Washington, D.C., to New York City

Meanwhile, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Raleigh, North Carolina, are expected to top 80 degrees on Tuesday — which is 5 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

On Wednesday, a rush of cold air is expected to bring widespread below-average temperatures across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Chicago reached 80 on Monday, but will likely only reach 60 on Tuesday.

Severe weather expected in Texas and Arkansas

On Tuesday, severe storms are possible from Dallas to Jonesboro, Arkansas, with the main threats expected to be large hail, damaging wind and possible isolated tornadoes.

Across the South this week, a widespread storm is forecast to produce 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain. Much of the rain is expected to be beneficial across the drought-stricken region.