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Buck Country Music News

Country’s Beach Bash: Experience a piece of the Opry poolside

todayMarch 26, 2026

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ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash (Academy of Country Music)

The Opry’s heading to the wave pool, as members of the NextStage Class of 2026 play poolside May 16 in Las Vegas. 

Hudson Westbrook, Vincent Mason, Tyler Braden, Emily Ann Roberts, Alexandra Kay, Graham Barham and Willow Avalon will all take the stage at ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash at Mandalay Bay Beach and Wave Pool. 

NextStage is the Grand Ole Opry’s yearly initiative to promote up-and-coming country artists. Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Nate Smith and Parker McCollum are just some of the big-name artists who’ve been part of the program.

The Vegas show takes place on Saturday, May 16, before the 61st ACMs take over MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17. Look for the host and nominations to be revealed in the coming weeks. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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