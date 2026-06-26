Criminal charges dropped against Bailey Zimmerman after canceled New Mexico concert

Bailey Zimmerman performs during the CMA Fest 2026 day three, June 7, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Criminal charges have been dropped against Bailey Zimmerman after an incident at a concert in New Mexico.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office in Albuquerque confirmed the dropped charges to ABC News on Thursday.

“The criminal matter was dismissed. Full restitution was made,” District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement.

An attorney for Zimmerman also confirmed the dropped charges, telling ABC News in a statement late Wednesday, “Charges were dropped after Bailey took immediate responsibility for his mistake. We are grateful to the Pueblo of Sandia and the District Attorney’s Office for this just and swift resolution.”

Court records show the “Fall in Love” singer had faced one count of criminal damage more than $1,000, a felony, and one count of falsely obtaining services related to an incident at a May 27 concert at the Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, Zimmerman allegedly “stumbled onto the stage” before grabbing a guitar and striking it against the ground.

The arrest affidavit further alleged he threw a microphone off the stage and that, after band members attempted to intervene, “Mr. Zimmerman yelled at them and walked off stage for the third time.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Zimmerman allegedly caused approximately $16,000 in damage to his hotel room and left unpaid charges for alcohol billed to the room.

As previously reported, the “Chevy Silverado” hitmaker addressed the incident on Wednesday, apologizing to the Pueblo of Sandia, Sandia Resort & Casino and fans who purchased tickets to the show.