Cup of milk, let’s rock and roll: BTS now have their own OREO flavor

Limited Edition OREO & BTS Cookies (Courtesy OREO)

Post Malone and Selena Gomez have had their own OREO flavors, and now BTS is the latest act to team up with the iconic cookie for a signature flavor.

The group helped create the limited-edition flavor, with cream filling inspired by a popular Korean street food called hotteok: a warm, brown sugar-stuffed pancake. The outside of the cookie is purple, which is BTS’ signature color.

Each cookie features one of 13 different embossed designs, including the names of the band members, a picture of a BTS light stick and, according to a press release, “three cookies that form a special message to BTS fans.”

The group says in a statement, “For OREO to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now OREO is helping us share a taste of home with the world.”

The cookies will be available for presale starting June 1 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab, where you can also get a look at them. They’ll start hitting shelves on June 8 and will only be available for a limited time.

Also starting on June 8, fans can scan the QR code on the cookie packages, or visit OREOBTS.com to write a digital letter to BTS, in a campaign to create “the world’s largest love letter” to the group. Fans who submit letters have a chance to win exclusive prizes.