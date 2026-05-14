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Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker mixes fireworks, fun and golf in Dallas July 4

todayMay 14, 2026

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Darius Rucker (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

It’s sure to be a celebration that’s even bigger than “Bottle Rockets” with Scotty McCreery and Hootie & the Blowfish: Darius Rucker’s booked to play Fireworks on the Fairway at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa this Fourth of July.

Given Darius’ fondness for golf, chances are also pretty good you might see him on the course.

The Dallas-area celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. CT that Saturday and goes until 10 p.m. CT, and will include a drone and fireworks show, carnival games, face painters, food and beverages, in addition to the concert by Darius.

Tickets go on sale Friday. 

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Written by: ABC News

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