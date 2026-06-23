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Mike FM Music News

Daryl Hall reveals he’s had a kidney transplant: ‘It was a complete success’

todayJune 23, 2026

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Daryl Hall of Daryl Hall & John Oates performs on day 1 of the ALL IN Arts & Music Festival at Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sept. 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

If it seems like Daryl Hall’s been “Out of Touch” lately, he has a good excuse.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote on Instagram Wednesday, “Hi everybody! I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor.”

“It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!” he continued. “I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows. You all take care!”

Hall, 79, was most recently on tour last year, when he visited the U.S. and the U.K. with special guest Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze. His most recent solo album, D, came out in June 2024.

ABC Audio has reached out to Hall’s representative.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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