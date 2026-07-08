Dasha’s doing Luke Bryan’s fall Farm Tour, along with Kenny Whitmire, Peach Pickers and DJ Rock

Luke Bryans’ fall Farm Tour 2026 (Courtesy Luke Bryan/Schmidt Relations)

Dasha, new Mercury Nashville artist Kenny Whitmire, songwriter trio the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will open the fall dates on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour.

The shows kick off Sept. 17 at 1846 Farms in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, followed by Miller Family Farm in Millersport, Ohio, on Sept. 18. On Sept. 19, it’s on to Brookston, Indiana, at Prairie View Farms, before wrapping Sept. 20 at John Schaendorf Dairy in Allegan, Michigan.

The son of a peanut farmer, Luke launched his annual Farm Tour in 2009 as a way to raise money for college scholarships for kids from farming families.

This fall’s dates coincide with the Sept. 18 release of his ninth studio album, Signs.