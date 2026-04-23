David Lee Roth feels ‘rich’ after selling his publishing

inger David Lee Roth of Van Halen performs on the Main Stage during day 1, weekend 2 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 17, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

David Lee Roth has revealed that he’s sold his publishing.

In an interview with The Associated Press at the Coachella Festival, which was just published to YouTube, the former Van Halen frontman reveals he sold his publishing catalog “eight months ago.” He didn’t reveal who he sold it to.

He then told the reporter, “Ask me how I feel.” When they did, he replied with a laugh, “Rich,” noting, “For the first time in my life I can rub two coins together and create a little interest. No, really.”

Roth was the surprise guest during both weekends off Coachella, coming out to perform “Jump” with Teddy Swims.

Roth is currently on a U.S. tour, where he’s been performing a set filled with Van Halen classics. He’s even been performing the track “Little Dreamer” from Van Halen’s 1978 self-titled debut, which is the first time he’s performed the song since 2003.

Roth’s Don’t Love Me, Rent Me tour hits Austin, Texas, on April 29. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com.