David Lee Roth makes surprise Coachella appearance with Teddy Swims

(L-R) Teddy Swims and David Lee Roth perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

David Lee Roth made a surprise appearance at Coachella Friday, turning up during pop star Teddy Swims’ afternoon set.

After Swims finished his song “Mr. Know It All,” the sound of a doorbell chimed, and Swims told the crowd, “I’ll get it. I wonder who it could be this time.” Swims then opened the door to Roth, shouting, “Oh my god it’s David Lee Roth from the best f****** band of all time, Van Halen.”

The pair then joined forces to perform Van Halen’s #1 song “Jump,” from their album 1984. Roth was all smiles during the performance, and towards the end of the song he even took a triumphant strut down the catwalk while twirling his mic stand. Once the song was over he left the stage through the same door he entered through.

“Touchdown, Coachella,” Roth later wrote on Instagram next to a picture of him hugging Swims on stage.

Roth was one of three guests Swims brought out for his Coachella set. He was also joined by Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton.

Roth is set to kick off a new tour on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington, with dates confirmed through June 20 in Milwaukee. He’s also performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, on Aug. 7. A complete list of dates can be found at DavidLeeRoth.com.