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Rev Rock Report

Deep Purple announces new summer tour with Kansas

todayMarch 30, 2026

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(L-R) Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Ian Gillan and Don Airey from Deep Purple perform on stage at the Notodden Blues Festival on August 02, 2024 in Notodden, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Deep Purple has announced dates for a new North American tour.

The “Smoke on the Water” rockers are set to hit the road this summer joined by special guests Kansas, with Jefferson Starship joining them on select dates.

The tour will take them across the U.S. and Canada, launching Aug. 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina, with stops in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, California, and more, before wrapping Sept. 12 in Sparks, Nevada.

A presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Deep Purple’s next live show is April 11 in Tokyo, Japan. They will also bring their tour to Europe starting June 11 in Finland.

A complete list of Deep Purple tour dates can be found at DeepPurple.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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