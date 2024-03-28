AD
Def Leppard celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘Pyromania’ with new merch collection

todayMarch 28, 2024

Virgin EMI/Mercury Records

Def Leppard is continuing their 40th anniversary celebration of the album Pyromania.

In addition to the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe edition of the album, set to drop April 26, the band has just launched a new 40th anniversary Pyromania merch collection.

Items in the collection include a Union Jack tank and short set and a variety of T-shirts, including one that reads “Ah F F Foolin,’” plus a woven blanket, mug, baseball cap, lighter and more.

All are available now at store.defleppard.com. 

The 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania will be released as a four-CD + Blu-Ray box set featuring the original album and a full disc of unheard demos. It will also be released digitally, as a one-LP half-speed master, and on two-LP black vinyl and two-LP colored vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

Released in January 1983, Pyromania featured such hit songs as “Photograph,” “Rock of Ages” and “Foolin,” and reached number #2 on the U.S. Album chart. It sold 6 million copies in 1983 and went on to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for selling over 10 million copies.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

