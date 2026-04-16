Def Leppard contributes song to Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets

(L-R) Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard perform onstage during Radio 2 In The Park at Hylands Park on September 7, 2025 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

While Aerosmith has been removed from the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, another Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will be featured in the new attraction.

The new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring The Muppets is set to open May 26, and it will feature a soundtrack that includes Def Leppard’s “Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop).”

The news was revealed in a post on Instagram, which featured Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen talking to Electric Mayhem member Lips, who, somewhat incoherently, asks if Def Leppard would play with the Muppets band on the roller coaster.

“Yeah, we’d love to play with The Electric Mayhem,” says Collen, to which an excited Lips replies, “I didn’t think you’d say yeah, but you said yeah. That’s great. I love you man.”

As he walks away, Elliott asks, “What did we just agree to?”

According to Disney, in addition to “Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop),” the soundtrack to the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will include Electric Mayhem covers of Blur’s “Song 2”; Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild,” featuring Camilla the Chicken; Ohio Players’ “Love Rollercoaster,” featuring Jennifer Hudson and Questlove; and Katrina and the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine,” featuring Kelly Clarkson.

The new roller coaster will have guests go on a search for The Electric Mayhem, who go missing ahead of a gig headlining a big Hollywood concert. It will feature celebrity cameos from such stars as Neil Patrick Harris, John Stamos, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Darren Criss and more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.