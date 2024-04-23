AD
Entertainment News

Denzel Washington tops survey of celebs people would love to see as president

todayApril 23, 2024

If some Americans had their way, there would be a new President Washington: Denzel, that is.

A poll of 1,000 people ranked 40 stars to see who they’d like to see in the White House, and the Equalizer franchise star topped the list, with 15% of the vote.

Coming in a close second was The People’s Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, becoming the people’s president for 13% of respondents.

Third place went to Tom Hanks with 12% voting for him; former California mayor and Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood ranked fourth with 10% of the vote, tied with George Clooney to round out the top five.

Oprah Winfrey was sixth (9%); Matthew McConaughey placed seventh (8%), and billionaires Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Cuban took spots 8, 9 and 10, all with 7% of the vote.

That said, 36% said they weren’t particularly interested in voting for any celebrity; 21% said star status would actively make them not vote for that choice.

Just 13% of respondents said celebrity status would make them “much more likely” to vote for that person.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

