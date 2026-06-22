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Rev Rock Report

Devo and The B-52s announce fall tour dates

todayJune 22, 2026

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(L-R) Gerald Casale, Mark Mothersbaugh and Bob Mothersbaugh of electronic new-wave pioneers Devo, perform during their first UK show for 17 years at the Royal Festival Hall as part of the Meltdown festival, curated by Jarvis Cocker, on June 19, 2007 in London. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Devo and The B-52s are once again teaming up for some North American tour dates.

The bands have announced a set of fall Cosmic De-Evolution Tour dates, starting Sept. 17 in Tinley Park, Illinois. The tour will hit cities in Michigan, Minnesota, Washington and more before wrapping Oct. 31 in Palm Desert, California.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Devo and The B-52s launched the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour in September 2025.

Devo is set to join Billy Idol for several dates of the It’s A Nice Day To … Tour Again tour, starting Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The next leg of their Mutate, Don’t Stagnate tour begins Aug. 25 in New Orleans. A complete list of shows can be found at clubdevo.com.

Despite wrapping a farewell tour back in January 2023, The B-52s have continued to perform live. Their next show is Wednesday in Berlin, Germany. A complete list of dates can e found at TheB52s.com.

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Written by: ABC News

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