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Buck Country Music News

Did Riley Green ‘Leave’? Carly Pearce’s solo take on their duet

todayMarch 30, 2026

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Carly Pearce & Riley Green’s “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” (Blue Highway Records)

Just how powerful is Carly Pearce’s new radio single, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay”?

Check out a new acoustic performance on her socials, and you’re likely to have an opinion. In the clip, Carly sings the chorus of the song alone, accompanied by only an acoustic guitar and a violin while sitting on a sofa. 

“Riley, where you at?” she captions the post, acknowledging her duet partner isn’t present. 

Meanwhile, Riley’s just locked in his eighth top-10 hit on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “Change My Mind.” His three most recent releases made it to #1: “Worst Way,” “Don’t Mind If I Do” and “You Look Like You Love Me.” 

Of course, the latter two both feature Ella Langley, a reminder that Riley has a pretty good track record with duets. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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