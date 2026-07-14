Dierks Bentley’s the latest country star headed for Vegas during National Finals Rodeo

Dierks Bentley Live in Concert (Live Nation)

Dierks Bentley’s headed for Las Vegas to do two shows the week of the National Finals Rodeo.

The “Drunk on a Plane” hitmaker will play the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5.

Presales for the concerts start Wednesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

So far in 2026 Dierks has played stadiums on Luke Combs’ tour, and this week he finishes up his last three dates on the Off the Map Tour. He plays Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday; Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday; and wraps Saturday in St. Augustine, Florida.

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley and The Red Clay Strays all have Sin City shows around that time, as well.