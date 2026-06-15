‘Disclosure Day’ lands at #1 at the box office with $44 million

‘Disclosure Day.’ (Universal)

It wasn’t quite an out-of-this-world debut, but Disclosure Day still took #1 at the box office this weekend with $44 million.

The Steven Spielberg alien sci-fi drama came in above estimates, according to Variety, though not enough to justify its $115 million price tag. The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

The hit horror flick Obsession took the #2 spot, with the horror spoof Scary Movie dropping to #3.

The weekend’s other two new releases, the martial arts film The Furious and the drag queen comedy Stop! That! Train!, came in at #8 and #9, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Disclosure Day — $44 million

2. Obsession — $19 million

3. Scary Movie — $14.5 million

4. Backrooms — $11.3 million

5. Master of the Universe — $8.7 million

6. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — $4.7 million

7. Michael — $4.1 million

8. The Furious — $2.75 million

9. Stop! That! Train! — $2.02 million

10. The Breadwinner — $1.5 million