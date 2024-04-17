AD
DOJ in final stages of settlement negotiations with victims of Larry Nassar over FBI misconduct: Sources

todayApril 17, 2024

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — ABC News has learned the Justice Department and attorneys for 100 victims of Larry Nassar are in the final stages of negotiating a deal that would pay tens of millions of dollars to resolve claims the FBI failed to investigate allegations of abuse by the former women’s U.S. gymnastics team doctor, according to sources familiar with the matter.

No deal has been finalized and negotiations remain at a sensitive stage, according to the sources.

Once finalized, the settlement would resolve a series of tort claims filed against the Justice Department and the FBI in 2022 by the long list of athletes and patients who reported abuse by Nassar, including Maggie Nichols, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

The claims, which in total sought roughly $1 billion in damages, were filed after the department said it was declining to pursue criminal charges against agents whom the DOJ’s inspector general found failed to properly investigate allegations of abuse by Nassar.

The IG’s report found the FBI was notified of Nassar’s behavior but failed to act for more than 14 months, a period where Nassar is alleged to have abused at least 40 more girls and women.

Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 in connection with crimes against several victims and was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for child pornography and other charges. He again pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to an additional 40 to 175 years for multiple counts of sexual assault of minors.

Attorneys representing the victims declined to comment on the reported settlement, as did the FBI and Justice Department.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

