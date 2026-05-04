Dolly details: The legendary singer gets specific about her health

Dolly Parton at CMA Fest June 06, 2024 in Nashville (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Dolly Parton posted the most extensive update yet about her health on social media Monday.

Talking for more than five minutes, the superstar was characteristically upbeat and funny as she delivered the “good news and a little bad news.”

“I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I am improving every day,” she said first, before revealing “it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit ‘swimmy-headed,’ as my grandma used to say.”

“I am truly sorry that I’m gonna miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas,” she added later, going on to encourage fans to still take the time to visit Sin City even without her planned residency.

Comparing herself to a classic car being restored, Dolly spent a lot of time lightening the mood while delivering some serious news.

“I’ve told you before that I’ve always had problems with my kidney stones,” she began, in the most detailed section of the update. “Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tennessee. But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding and strengthening those.”

Dolly went on to say she’s still at work, with multiple projects still demanding her attention, including Dollywood and the opening of her Nashville hotel and museum sometime later this year. She’s also busy writing and reworking her Broadway musical, which is still on track to open in New York in fall or early winter.