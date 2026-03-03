AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Dow falls 1,000 points as Iran War escalates

todayMarch 3, 2026

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points in early trading on Tuesday as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran prompted a major selloff.

The Dow fell 1,075 points, or 2.2%, while the S&P 500 dropped 2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 2%.

Investor reaction on Tuesday sharply departed from the muted response a day earlier, when the major indexes closed essentially flat.

Oil prices, meanwhile, spiked for the second consecutive day as traders feared a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a trading route that facilitates the transport of about one-fifth of global oil supply.

The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. soared about 11 cents overnight to $3.11, AAA said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran on Saturday, with daytime strikes in the joint U.S.-Israel attack targeting military and government sites, officials said.

On Sunday, Iranian state television confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was among those killed by airstrikes in Tehran.

Iran is responding to the U.S.-Israeli operation with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, regional U.S. bases and Gulf nations. American diplomatic facilities have also been attacked.

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Tuesday, suggesting possible concern about economic instability and inflation stemming from the Iran War.

Since bonds pay a given investor a fixed amount each year, the specter of inflation risks higher prices that would eat away at those annual payouts.

In turn, bonds often become less attractive in response to economic turmoil. When demand falls, bond yields rise.

ABC News’ Jon Haworth, Jack Moore, Nadine El-Bawab, David Brennan, Kevin Shalvey, Meredith Deliso and Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%