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Buck Country Music News

Drew Baldridge covers ‘FARM FAITH FAMILY’ on major-label debut

todayJune 5, 2026

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Drew Baldridge’s ‘FARM FAITH FAMILY’ (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)

Drew Baldridge’s first major-label album will arrive Sept. 18, and it’s divided into three chapters.

FARM FAITH FAMILY isn’t just an album title – it’s who I am,” he says. “Everything I have and everything I believe in comes back to those three things. These songs tell my story, the lessons I’ve learned, and the people who have shaped me along the way.”

The farm is the focus of the first four songs, while tracks five through 11 deal with faith, and 12-16 are about family.

The “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” hitmaker co-wrote 14 of the tracks, with some superstar help: Tyler Hubbard helped craft the opener, “Farmland,” while Luke Combs contributed to the top-10 hit, “Tough People.” 

The new song, “Diesel and Dirt,” is out now. 

Here’s the complete track listing for Drew Baldridge’s FARM FAITH FAMILY:

“Farmland” 
“Diesel and Dirt” 
“Love Needs You” 
“Country Boy” 
“Maker’s Mark” (Drew Baldridge & Anne Wilson) 
“Tough People” 
“Cool Enough Now” 
“Rebel” 
“Him For Her” 
“People Can Change” 
“Flowers On A Stone” 
“Deserve Her” 
“Let ’Em” 
“Get Me Gone” (Drew Baldridge & Emily Ann Roberts) 
“I’d Still Love You” 
“A Man Don’t”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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