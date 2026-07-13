Drew Baldridge mixes ‘Maker’s Mark’ and Jesus

Drew Baldridge’s ‘FARM FAITH FAMILY’ (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)

Drew Baldridge is serving “Maker’s Mark” as he releases the first song from the FAITH chapter of his upcoming album.

The “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” hitmaker co-wrote the new song that features Anne Wilson.

“‘Maker’s Mark’ is one of my favorite songs on the record,” Drew says. “At its core, it’s about the legacy a person leaves behind. That means loving others, giving back, and living with purpose and compassion. It’s a reminder to live like Jesus and leave a positive impact wherever life takes you, because above all else, being a good person matters most.”

You can check out the song’s new music video, which was shot in the foothills of Tennessee on a property previously owned by Alan Jackson.

FARM FAITH FAMILY is set to arrive Sept. 18.