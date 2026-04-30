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Buck Country Music News

Drew Baldridge takes Farm Faith Family on tour

todayApril 30, 2026

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Drew Baldridge’s “Love Needs You” (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)

Drew Baldridge will launch his Farm Faith Family Tour June 11 in Omaha, Nebraska. 

He’ll play a total of 14 shows before he wraps Oct. 18 in Newport Beach, California, with Alyssa Flaherty and Chase Right joining him on the run. 

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the arrival of his new song, “Love Needs You,” on Friday. 

It was inspired by the beginnings of his romance with his wife, Katie Baldridge, in Patoka, Illinois. 

“We’d drive the backroads past the farm, windows down, listening to country songs like Randy Travis’ ‘Deeper Than the Holler’ and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s ‘I Need You,’” Drew recalls. “This song feels like a perfect blend of those two influences. It was in those honest, unfiltered moments that the foundation of our life together was built.”

Drew’s latest radio single, “Rebel,” follows his top-10 “Tough People” and his #1 “She’s Somebody’s Daughter.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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