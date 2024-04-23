AD
Buck Country Music News

Elle King is dropping new track, “Baby Daddy’s Weekend”

todayApril 23, 2024

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Elle King will release a new track, “Baby Daddy’s Weekend,” on Friday.

Of the forthcoming song, Elle tells the press, “I’ve been lucky enough to have lived, loved, and partied with the best of them. I’ve written songs for every era of my good times. My new song is for the people who deserve a good summer.”

“It’s for people who need a break from their kids but miss them when they aren’t around. It’s for the people working two jobs, the people who never get to put themselves first!” she says of the track, which she co-wrote with Pillbox Patti. “It’s a song for all the people who make this world go round. Life isn’t always fun and games, but when it is, it’s my Baby Daddy’s Weekend.”

“Baby Daddy’s Weekend” will follow Elle’s latest album, Come Get Your Wife, which dropped in January 2023. The 13-track record spawned the chart-topping, Miranda Lambert-assisted single, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

“Baby Daddy’s Weekend” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

