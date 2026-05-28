Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop playing Chicago’s Riot Fest

Elvis Costello performs at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver on March 5, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver )

There’s gonna be a riot in Chicago in September and you’re invited.

The Windy City’s 2026 Riot Fest takes place Sept. 18-20 and features an eclectic lineup of artists, including three Rock & Roll Hall of Famers: Elvis Costello & the Impostors, Patti Smith and Iggy Pop.

Also on the bill are Alanis Morissette, Morrissey, Social Distortion, Sugar, the reformed Sex Pistols — now featuring Frank Carter on vocals — and former Sex Pistols frontman John Lyndon’s band, Public Image Ltd.

Tickets are on sale now. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RiotFest.org.

Patti Smith, Morrissey and the Sex Pistols are also playing the 2026 CBGB Festival, taking place Sept. 26 in Brooklyn, New York.