‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer finds Millie Bobby Brown as a bride-to-be solving new mystery

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes 3.’ (Netflix)

Enola Holmes is back, this time as a bride-to-be.

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for the third installment in the film series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as the titular detective in the movie, while Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill also return as Tewkesbury and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Joining them are Himesh Patel as John Watson, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty.

This time around, Enola is headed abroad to take on a case in the island nation of Malta.

According to Netflix, “adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

The trailer teases just exactly what the treacherous case is. We first see Tewkesbury propose, as well as Enola’s direct-to-camera address reaction it: “Yes, I was surprised, too,” she says.

Afterward, Enola, while en route to the church wearing her white gown, is informed that her brother Sherlock has been kidnapped. She inadvertently leaves Tewkesbury at the alter by himself, seemingly missing her own wedding ceremony.

Philip Barantini directed Enola Holmes 3 from a script by Jack Thorne, which is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring, Brown produces the film while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, executive produces.

Enola Holmes 3 will make its streaming debut on July 1.